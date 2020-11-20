Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.82

At the end of the latest market close, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) was valued at $0.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.73 while reaching the peak value of $0.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.72. The stock current value is $0.79.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Camber Energy, Inc. Sets Date For 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) today announced that it had scheduled its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on January 18, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. local time Central Time, virtually by means of remote communication or at such other time and location to be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors and set forth in the Company’s proxy statement for the 2021 Annual Meeting. It is also possible that the 2021 Annual Meeting may be held on a different date. Shareholders of record of Company’s common stock at the close of business on November 30, 2020, the planned record date for the 2021 Annual Meeting, will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2021 Annual Meeting. You can read further details here

The One Stock You Must Own NOW There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1000 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $0.4558 for the same time period, recorded on 09/11/20.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was -37.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -80.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3413000 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -58.64%, having the revenues showcasing 29.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.31M.

Specialists analysis on Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7730, with a change in the price was noted -0.4001. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -33.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,834,896 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.93%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.61%, alongside a downfall of -37.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.66% during last recorded quarter.