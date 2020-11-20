Boiling and ready to burst as Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) last month performance was 11.11%

At the end of the latest market close, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) was valued at $14.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.96 while reaching the peak value of $14.215 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.88. The stock current value is $14.20.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Umpqua Holdings Announces $0.21 Per Common Share Dividend. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 20, 2020. You can read further details here

Umpqua Holdings Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.94 on 01/23/20, with the lowest value was $8.88 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) full year performance was -12.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares are logging -25.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.88 and $18.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1361811 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) recorded performance in the market was -19.77%, having the revenues showcasing 28.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.06B, as it employees total of 3943 workers.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Umpqua Holdings Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.71, with a change in the price was noted +3.56. In a similar fashion, Umpqua Holdings Corporation posted a movement of +33.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,679,311 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UMPQ is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Umpqua Holdings Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.56%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.34%, alongside a downfall of -12.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.51% during last recorded quarter.