Boiling and ready to burst as Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) last month performance was -8.11%

At the end of the latest market close, Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) was valued at $1.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.0234 while reaching the peak value of $1.03 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.00. The stock current value is $1.02.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Heat Biologics Provides Third Quarter 2020 Business Update. Continued progress on oncology and COVID-19 vaccine programs. You can read further details here

Heat Biologics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.3000 on 07/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.1950 for the same time period, recorded on 02/27/20.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) full year performance was 114.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Heat Biologics Inc. shares are logging -76.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 423.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $4.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3831249 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) recorded performance in the market was 114.74%, having the revenues showcasing -26.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 159.93M, as it employees total of 36 workers.

The Analysts eye on Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Heat Biologics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4373, with a change in the price was noted +0.1773. In a similar fashion, Heat Biologics Inc. posted a movement of +21.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,134,250 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HTBX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Heat Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.83%.

Considering, the past performance of Heat Biologics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 114.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.01%, alongside a boost of 114.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.09% during last recorded quarter.