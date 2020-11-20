Analysts Mean recommendation for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC). It is currently valued at $14.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.36, after setting-off with the price of $14.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.88 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.37.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Greg Buscone, Eastern Bank Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer, Joins BDC Capital Board of Directors. Eastern Bank is pleased to announce that Greg Buscone, Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer, has joined the Board of Directors of BDC Capital, an economic development company that provides financing and investment capital for growing companies in New England. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares are logging -3.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.74 and $14.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1185172 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) recorded performance in the market was 16.54%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.54B, as it employees total of 1676 workers.

Analysts verdict on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Eastern Bankshares Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EBC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Eastern Bankshares Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.54%. The shares 8.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.19% in the period of the last 30 days.