Time to Buy Beat-Down Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) was valued at $30.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.49 while reaching the peak value of $31.52 and lowest value recorded on the day was $30.40. The stock current value is $30.75.

Recently in News on October 27, 2020, Steve Madden Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results. Steve Madden (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Steven Madden Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.47 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $16.38 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) full year performance was -29.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Steven Madden Ltd. shares are logging -31.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.38 and $44.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1284931 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) recorded performance in the market was -28.50%, having the revenues showcasing 51.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.54B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.46, with a change in the price was noted +5.92. In a similar fashion, Steven Madden Ltd. posted a movement of +23.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 868,376 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHOO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Steven Madden Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.18%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Steven Madden Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.70%, alongside a downfall of -29.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.33% during last recorded quarter.