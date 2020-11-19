Terex Corporation (TEX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $26.43

At the end of the latest market close, Terex Corporation (TEX) was valued at $29.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.92 while reaching the peak value of $31.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $30.60. The stock current value is $30.71.

Recently in News on October 27, 2020, Terex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results. Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced a third quarter 2020 income from continuing operations of $22.0 million, or $0.31 per share, on net sales of $765.6 million. In the third quarter of 2019, the reported income from continuing operations was $52.4 million, or $0.73 per share, on net sales of $1.0 billion. This compares to income from continuing operations, as adjusted, of $58.9 million or $0.82 per share in the third quarter of 2019. The Glossary at the end of this press release contains further details regarding these non-GAAP measures. You can read further details here

The One Stock You Must Own NOW There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Terex Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.95 on 11/18/20, with the lowest value was $11.54 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Terex Corporation (TEX) full year performance was 9.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Terex Corporation shares are logging -0.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.54 and $30.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1083719 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Terex Corporation (TEX) recorded performance in the market was 3.12%, having the revenues showcasing 53.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.07B, as it employees total of 9500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Terex Corporation (TEX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Terex Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.73, with a change in the price was noted +11.96. In a similar fashion, Terex Corporation posted a movement of +63.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 698,351 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TEX is recording 1.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.37.

Terex Corporation (TEX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Terex Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.04%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Terex Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.86%, alongside a boost of 9.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.93% during last recorded quarter.