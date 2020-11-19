Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) market price of $19.01 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO), which is $19.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.66 after opening rate of $19.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.92 before closing at $19.45.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Sumo Logic Integration with New AWS Network Firewall Service to Provide Visibility and Data Security Across Amazon Virtual Private Clouds. New Integration with Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Delivers Real-Time Insights of AWS-Native Network Traffic and Automated Correlation of Threats Surfaced by AWS Network Firewall. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sumo Logic Inc. shares are logging -33.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.71 and $28.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1195877 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) recorded performance in the market was -29.28%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.93B, as it employees total of 710 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Sumo Logic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.46%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.28%. The shares increased approximately by -2.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.33% in the period of the last 30 days.