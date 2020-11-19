Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close United Rentals Inc. (URI) was up 0.76%

For the readers interested in the stock health of United Rentals Inc. (URI). It is currently valued at $216.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $220.813, after setting-off with the price of $216.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $214.09 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $214.62.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, United Rentals, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

The One Stock You Must Own NOW There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

United Rentals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $220.81 on 11/18/20, with the lowest value was $58.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) full year performance was 42.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Rentals Inc. shares are logging -0.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 267.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.85 and $217.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1103056 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Rentals Inc. (URI) recorded performance in the market was 29.67%, having the revenues showcasing 23.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.20B, as it employees total of 19100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about United Rentals Inc. (URI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 176.68, with a change in the price was noted +68.53. In a similar fashion, United Rentals Inc. posted a movement of +46.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 870,744 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for URI is recording 2.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.25.

Technical breakdown of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Raw Stochastic average of United Rentals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of United Rentals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.32%, alongside a boost of 42.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.89% during last recorded quarter.