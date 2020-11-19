Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Schlumberger Limited (SLB) was down -0.30%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Schlumberger Limited (SLB). It is currently valued at $19.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.565, after setting-off with the price of $20.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.92 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.97.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited. AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited (Castle Harbour) and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited (Harrington). These companies are captive insurance companies for Schlumberger Limited (Schlumberger) [NYSE:SLB]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both captives are domiciled in Bermuda. You can read further details here

Schlumberger Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.14 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $11.87 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) full year performance was -41.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Schlumberger Limited shares are logging -51.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.87 and $41.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1593920 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Schlumberger Limited (SLB) recorded performance in the market was -50.32%, having the revenues showcasing 6.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.72B, as it employees total of 105000 workers.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.78, with a change in the price was noted +1.63. In a similar fashion, Schlumberger Limited posted a movement of +8.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,379,777 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLB is recording 1.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.38.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Schlumberger Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Schlumberger Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.25%, alongside a downfall of -41.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.39% during last recorded quarter.