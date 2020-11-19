Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) was up 1.48%

At the end of the latest market close, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) was valued at $5.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.38 while reaching the peak value of $5.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.35. The stock current value is $5.48.

Recently in News on November 4, 2020, Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Positive Third Quarter Results on Higher Lumber Prices and Lower Costs. Third Quarter 2020 Highlights. You can read further details here

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.78 on 11/18/20, with the lowest value was $0.90 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) full year performance was 48.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares are logging 0.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 508.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $5.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1043711 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) recorded performance in the market was 42.71%, having the revenues showcasing 83.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 334.72M, as it employees total of 4000 workers.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.53, with a change in the price was noted +2.82. In a similar fashion, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. posted a movement of +106.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 522,014 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RYAM is recording 1.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 191.49%, alongside a boost of 48.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 83.89% during last recorded quarter.