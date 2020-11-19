Recent Change of -0.21% in the Century Aluminum Company (CENX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is priced at $9.31 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.40 and reached a high price of $9.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.33. The stock touched a low price of $9.31.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Century Aluminum Company Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced its third quarter 2020 results. You can read further details here

Century Aluminum Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.33 on 08/10/20, with the lowest value was $2.91 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) full year performance was 33.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Century Aluminum Company shares are logging -17.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 219.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.91 and $11.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3016527 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Century Aluminum Company (CENX) recorded performance in the market was 23.89%, having the revenues showcasing -1.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 733.72M, as it employees total of 2079 workers.

Specialists analysis on Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Century Aluminum Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.30, with a change in the price was noted +2.36. In a similar fashion, Century Aluminum Company posted a movement of +33.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,134,559 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CENX is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Trends and Technical analysis: Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Raw Stochastic average of Century Aluminum Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.36%, alongside a boost of 33.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.27% during last recorded quarter.