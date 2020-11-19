Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.32M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), which is $241.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $247.98 after opening rate of $245.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $241.81 before closing at $245.64.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, Norfolk Southern reports third-quarter 2020 results. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. During the quarter, the company achieved net income of $569 million, diluted earnings per share of $2.22, and an operating ratio of 66.5%. These results include a previously announced $99 million non-cash impairment charge. Excluding the effects of the impairment charge, adjusted third-quarter net income was $643 million, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.51, and the adjusted operating ratio was 62.5%, which reflects a 240 basis point improvement compared with third-quarter 2019. You can read further details here

Norfolk Southern Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $247.98 on 11/18/20, with the lowest value was $112.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) full year performance was 25.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Norfolk Southern Corporation shares are logging -2.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $112.62 and $247.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1239920 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) recorded performance in the market was 24.59%, having the revenues showcasing 17.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.22B, as it employees total of 24587 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 207.31, with a change in the price was noted +69.19. In a similar fashion, Norfolk Southern Corporation posted a movement of +40.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,350,257 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NSC is recording 0.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.85.

Technical breakdown of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Raw Stochastic average of Norfolk Southern Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Norfolk Southern Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.81%, alongside a boost of 25.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.28% during last recorded quarter.