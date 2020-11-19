Here is why Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.40%

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) is priced at $74.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $81.12 and reached a high price of $81.475, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $82.26. The stock touched a low price of $74.68.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Ormat Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (“Ormat” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated company that is primarily engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”) businesses, as well the solar photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage and management services business, today announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 4,150,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $74.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to market and other conditions. You can read further details here

Ormat Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $87.07 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $53.44 for the same time period, recorded on 09/15/20.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) full year performance was -2.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ormat Technologies Inc. shares are logging -13.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.44 and $87.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1231284 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) recorded performance in the market was 0.63%, having the revenues showcasing 23.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.78B, as it employees total of 1408 workers.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Ormat Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.53, with a change in the price was noted +11.66. In a similar fashion, Ormat Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +18.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 459,631 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ORA is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.96.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ormat Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.31%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ormat Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.67%, alongside a downfall of -2.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.95% during last recorded quarter.