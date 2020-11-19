Here is why Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.39%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), which is $28.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $28.54 after opening rate of $28.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $28.185 before closing at $28.37.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Axalta Prices Upsized Notes Offering. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) (the “Company”) today announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (the “Issuer”), priced its offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The size of the offering was increased by $100.0 million from the previously announced offering size of $600.0 million. The Notes were offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. You can read further details here

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.26 on 01/14/20, with the lowest value was $12.92 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) full year performance was -3.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares are logging -9.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.92 and $31.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1162456 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) recorded performance in the market was -7.27%, having the revenues showcasing 19.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.40B, as it employees total of 13000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.17, with a change in the price was noted +6.02. In a similar fashion, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. posted a movement of +27.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,563,849 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXTA is recording 3.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.99.

Technical rundown of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Raw Stochastic average of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.29%, alongside a downfall of -3.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.25% during last recorded quarter.