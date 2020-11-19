Gear up for the change! Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) has hit the volume of 1118965

For the readers interested in the stock health of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL). It is currently valued at $18.86. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $21.00, after setting-off with the price of $20.28. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.12.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, Whiting Petroleum Corp. to Host Earnings Call. Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:WLL) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) full year performance was -92.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -95.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.36 and $430.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1118965 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) recorded performance in the market was -94.80%, having the revenues showcasing -56.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 691.22M, as it employees total of 505 workers.

Analysts verdict on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Whiting Petroleum Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WLL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.83%, alongside a downfall of -92.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.08% during last recorded quarter.