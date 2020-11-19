Gear up for the change! Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) has hit the volume of 1046673

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR), which is $173.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $173.69 after opening rate of $173.62 while the lowest price it went was recorded $173.18 before closing at $173.62.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Varian Medical Systems Invests in COTA, Inc. to Help Drive Faster, More Accurate Data-Driven Cancer Care. Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced a new $10M investment and collaboration agreement with COTA, Inc., a Boston-based curator of clinical data in oncology. Both companies will work together to empower cancer clinics with data analytics and decision support tools, using real-world evidence to help guide clinical and operational decisions as well as drive more cost-effective care. You can read further details here

Varian Medical Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $176.19 on 08/04/20, with the lowest value was $89.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) full year performance was 34.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares are logging -1.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $89.62 and $176.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1046673 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) recorded performance in the market was 22.01%, having the revenues showcasing 0.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.76B, as it employees total of 10062 workers.

The Analysts eye on Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Varian Medical Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 162.22, with a change in the price was noted +52.84. In a similar fashion, Varian Medical Systems Inc. posted a movement of +43.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,297,267 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VAR is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR)

Raw Stochastic average of Varian Medical Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.96%.

Considering, the past performance of Varian Medical Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.67%, alongside a boost of 34.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.30% during last recorded quarter.