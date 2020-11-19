Gear up for the change! Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) has hit the volume of 1246121

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) is priced at $10.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.25 and reached a high price of $10.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.20. The stock touched a low price of $10.19.

Gores Metropoulos Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.70 on 09/15/20, with the lowest value was $9.45 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) full year performance was 2.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are logging -25.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.45 and $13.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1246121 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing -3.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 408.00M.

Specialists analysis on Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gores Metropoulos Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.91, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Gores Metropoulos Inc. posted a movement of -3.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,067,898 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI)

Raw Stochastic average of Gores Metropoulos Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.80%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.49%, alongside a boost of 2.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.32% during last recorded quarter.