Gear up for the change! Appian Corporation (APPN) has hit the volume of 1463657

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Appian Corporation (APPN), which is $110.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $118.17 after opening rate of $108.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $108.08 before closing at $107.74.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Appian Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences. You can read further details here

Appian Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $118.17 on 11/18/20, with the lowest value was $29.07 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Appian Corporation (APPN) full year performance was 154.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Appian Corporation shares are logging 1.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 281.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.07 and $109.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1463657 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Appian Corporation (APPN) recorded performance in the market was 190.32%, having the revenues showcasing 106.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.40B, as it employees total of 2000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Appian Corporation (APPN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Appian Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 63.16, with a change in the price was noted +60.81. In a similar fashion, Appian Corporation posted a movement of +121.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 676,709 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APPN is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Appian Corporation (APPN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Appian Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Appian Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 190.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.66%, alongside a boost of 154.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 106.65% during last recorded quarter.