Do Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) beta value of 1.60 signposts another twist?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is priced at $274.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $276.15 and reached a high price of $287.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $276.20. The stock touched a low price of $274.08.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Target and Ulta Beauty Announce Strategic Partnership. – Two trusted retailers redefine beauty experiences with expanded access to curated, prestige beauty brands and expert-trained beauty consultants with Ulta Beauty at Target, a “shop-in-shop” experience. You can read further details here

Ulta Beauty Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $304.65 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $124.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) full year performance was 14.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ulta Beauty Inc. shares are logging -9.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $124.05 and $304.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1137481 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) recorded performance in the market was 8.32%, having the revenues showcasing 33.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.60B, as it employees total of 18000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 221.87, with a change in the price was noted +75.58. In a similar fashion, Ulta Beauty Inc. posted a movement of +38.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,068,421 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ULTA is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Technical rundown of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Raw Stochastic average of Ulta Beauty Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.74%.

Considering, the past performance of Ulta Beauty Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.10%, alongside a boost of 14.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.50% during last recorded quarter.