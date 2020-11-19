Do Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) beta value of 1.95 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE), which is $1.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.24 after opening rate of $1.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.10 before closing at $1.09.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Dare Bioscience Inc to Host Earnings Call. Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) (NASDAQ:DARE) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

The One Stock You Must Own NOW There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Dare Bioscience Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2200 on 01/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) full year performance was 50.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are logging -44.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1553633 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) recorded performance in the market was 50.00%, having the revenues showcasing 4.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.46M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dare Bioscience Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0854, with a change in the price was noted +0.2200. In a similar fashion, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted a movement of +21.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 796,941 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Raw Stochastic average of Dare Bioscience Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.07%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.42%, alongside a boost of 50.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.24% during last recorded quarter.