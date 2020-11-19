Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.18M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY), which is $2.24 to be very precise.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.56 on 01/23/20, with the lowest value was $1.28 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

The One Stock You Must Own NOW There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) full year performance was -11.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are logging -12.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.28 and $2.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 514581 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) recorded performance in the market was -10.40%, having the revenues showcasing 5.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 231.86M.

Specialists analysis on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.12, with a change in the price was noted +0.25. In a similar fashion, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. posted a movement of +12.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,750,431 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

Raw Stochastic average of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.79%, alongside a downfall of -11.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -0.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.16% during last recorded quarter.