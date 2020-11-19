BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) market price of $0.38 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) was valued at $0.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.4462 while reaching the peak value of $0.475 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4225. The stock current value is $0.38.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Following Approval at its Special Meeting of Shareholders, BIO-key Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric and other multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions for strong, convenient authentication and large-scale identity applications, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-8 reverse stock split that is expected to become effective on November 20, 2020. On November 16th, BIO-key shareholders approved an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse split at a ratio between 1-for-4 and 1-for-10, with the final ratio determined by the Company’s Board of Directors. Pursuant to the reverse split, BIO-key shareholders will receive one (1) new share of common stock for every eight (8) shares held prior to the effective date. Any fractional shares will be rounded up to the next whole share and shareholders will not receive cash in lieu of any such fractional shares. BIO-key expects to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis on November 20, 2020. You can read further details here

BIO-key International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5800 on 03/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.3500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) full year performance was -12.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIO-key International Inc. shares are logging -85.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $2.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5049109 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) recorded performance in the market was -10.00%, having the revenues showcasing -37.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.16M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5793, with a change in the price was noted -0.4915. In a similar fashion, BIO-key International Inc. posted a movement of -55.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,156,903 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BKYI is recording 3.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

Raw Stochastic average of BIO-key International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.12%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.07%, alongside a downfall of -12.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.76% during last recorded quarter.