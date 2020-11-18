Time to Buy Beat-Down Urban One Inc. (UONE) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Urban One Inc. (UONE) was valued at $4.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.95 while reaching the peak value of $5.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.83. The stock current value is $5.27.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Urban One, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Urban One Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.16 on 06/19/20, with the lowest value was $0.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/20.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) full year performance was 155.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban One Inc. shares are logging -90.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 455.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $54.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1828741 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban One Inc. (UONE) recorded performance in the market was 160.77%, having the revenues showcasing -16.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.41M, as it employees total of 999 workers.

Analysts verdict on Urban One Inc. (UONE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban One Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.08, with a change in the price was noted -15.48. In a similar fashion, Urban One Inc. posted a movement of -74.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,715,408 in trading volumes.

Urban One Inc. (UONE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.31%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Urban One Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 160.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 302.32%, alongside a boost of 155.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 3.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.35% during last recorded quarter.