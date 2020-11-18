Service Corporation International (SCI) is on the roll with an average volume of 940.07K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Service Corporation International (SCI) was valued at $49.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $49.77 while reaching the peak value of $50.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $49.16. The stock current value is $50.01.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, Service Corporation International Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend. Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to twenty-one cents per share of common stock. This quarterly cash dividend declared today represents a 10.5% increase from the previously declared quarterly dividend of nineteen cents per share of common stock per quarter. The quarterly cash dividend announced today is payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020. While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the Company’s financial performance. You can read further details here

Service Corporation International had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.99 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $33.93 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Service Corporation International (SCI) full year performance was 14.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Service Corporation International shares are logging -5.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.93 and $52.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2325589 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Service Corporation International (SCI) recorded performance in the market was 8.65%, having the revenues showcasing 8.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.46B, as it employees total of 16320 workers.

The Analysts eye on Service Corporation International (SCI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Service Corporation International a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.73, with a change in the price was noted +12.07. In a similar fashion, Service Corporation International posted a movement of +31.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,031,907 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCI is recording 2.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.06.

Technical rundown of Service Corporation International (SCI)

Raw Stochastic average of Service Corporation International in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Service Corporation International, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.76%, alongside a boost of 14.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.22% during last recorded quarter.