Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) was up 8.38%

For the readers interested in the stock health of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR). It is currently valued at $1.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.90, after setting-off with the price of $1.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.63 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.67.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), ( the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based company, today reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $2,182,000 or ($0.43) per share, compared to a net loss of $2,320,000 or ($0.45) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019. You can read further details here

New Concept Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1900 on 07/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) full year performance was 19.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Concept Energy Inc. shares are logging -17.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 229.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $2.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 894213 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) recorded performance in the market was 35.77%, having the revenues showcasing 21.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.78M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Analysts verdict on New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the New Concept Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4344, with a change in the price was noted +0.5547. In a similar fashion, New Concept Energy Inc. posted a movement of +44.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 218,137 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GBR is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of New Concept Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of New Concept Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 87.28%, alongside a boost of 19.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.90% during last recorded quarter.