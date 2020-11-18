Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), which is $2.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.735 after opening rate of $2.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.52 before closing at $2.73.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Akebia Therapeutics Ranked 10th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that it ranked number 10 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 26th year. Akebia’s revenue grew 21,724% during the period from 2016 to 2019. You can read further details here

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.71 on 07/07/20, with the lowest value was $2.09 for the same time period, recorded on 10/30/20.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) full year performance was -13.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -79.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.09 and $13.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2123169 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) recorded performance in the market was -56.80%, having the revenues showcasing -73.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 383.70M, as it employees total of 360 workers.

Specialists analysis on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.74, with a change in the price was noted -9.87. In a similar fashion, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -77.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,698,308 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKBA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Trends and Technical analysis: Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.40%, alongside a downfall of -13.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -73.39% during last recorded quarter.