National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Profit Margins posted 31.60% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) was valued at $41.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $41.19 while reaching the peak value of $41.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $40.65. The stock current value is $41.13.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, National Retail Properties, Inc. Declares Dividend For Its 5.20% Series F Preferred Stock. The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a cash dividend on its 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of 32.5 cents per depositary share payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020. You can read further details here

National Retail Properties Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.87 on 02/24/20, with the lowest value was $24.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) full year performance was -27.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, National Retail Properties Inc. shares are logging -30.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.04 and $58.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1416318 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) recorded performance in the market was -23.29%, having the revenues showcasing 18.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.94B, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Market experts do have their say about National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.70, with a change in the price was noted +6.59. In a similar fashion, National Retail Properties Inc. posted a movement of +19.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,174,676 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NNN is recording 0.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.82.

Technical breakdown of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

Raw Stochastic average of National Retail Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of National Retail Properties Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.46%, alongside a downfall of -27.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.60% during last recorded quarter.