Gear up for the change! Deere & Company (DE) has hit the volume of 1316717

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Deere & Company (DE), which is $258.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $259.72 after opening rate of $256.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $253.50 before closing at $259.10.

Recently in News on November 17, 2020, John Deere Announces Contest to Meet Top Country Music Artists Performing at The Farm Must Go On. Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning, and Tyler Farr to raise funds for farmers in need. You can read further details here

The One Stock You Must Own NOW There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Deere & Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $265.87 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $106.14 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Deere & Company (DE) full year performance was 47.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Deere & Company shares are logging -2.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $106.14 and $265.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1316717 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Deere & Company (DE) recorded performance in the market was 49.03%, having the revenues showcasing 34.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.70B, as it employees total of 73500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Deere & Company (DE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 207.54, with a change in the price was noted +109.17. In a similar fashion, Deere & Company posted a movement of +73.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,518,294 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DE is recording 3.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.64.

Deere & Company (DE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Deere & Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Deere & Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.44%, alongside a boost of 47.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.49% during last recorded quarter.