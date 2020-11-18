FMC Corporation (FMC) market price of $115.69 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, FMC Corporation (FMC) was valued at $111.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $111.80 while reaching the peak value of $116.06 and lowest value recorded on the day was $111.21. The stock current value is $115.69.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, FMC Corporation Recognized at 2020 Crop Science Awards. Wins Best R&D Pipeline and Best New Biological Product categories. You can read further details here

FMC Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $116.06 on 11/17/20, with the lowest value was $56.77 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

FMC Corporation (FMC) full year performance was 19.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FMC Corporation shares are logging -0.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $56.77 and $115.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1227651 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FMC Corporation (FMC) recorded performance in the market was 15.90%, having the revenues showcasing 6.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.76B, as it employees total of 6400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about FMC Corporation (FMC)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the FMC Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 106.88, with a change in the price was noted +19.13. In a similar fashion, FMC Corporation posted a movement of +19.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 643,227 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FMC is recording 1.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.03.

Technical breakdown of FMC Corporation (FMC)

Raw Stochastic average of FMC Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FMC Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.30%, alongside a boost of 19.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.60% during last recorded quarter.