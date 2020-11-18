Entergy Corporation (ETR) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.16M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Entergy Corporation (ETR), which is $111.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $113.11 after opening rate of $112.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $111.69 before closing at $112.77.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Entergy Louisiana, LLC Announces Redemption of First Mortgage Bonds, 5.25% Series due July 1, 2052, and First Mortgage Bonds, 4.70% Series due June 1, 2063. Entergy Louisiana, LLC, a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), announced today that on Dec. 16, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”), it will redeem all (i) $200,000,000 principal amount of its outstanding First Mortgage Bonds, 5.25% Series due July 1, 2052 (the “2052 Bonds”) and (ii) $100,000,000 principal amount of its outstanding First Mortgage Bonds, 4.70% Series due June 1, 2063 (the “2063 Bonds”), at the redemption price of 100% of the principal amount of the 2052 Bonds and 100% of the principal amount of the 2063 Bonds (each, a “Redemption Price”), plus accrued interest thereon to but excluding the Redemption Date. The 2052 Bonds and the 2063 Bonds are each listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the symbols ELJ and ELU, respectively. You can read further details here

Entergy Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $135.55 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $75.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) full year performance was -4.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Entergy Corporation shares are logging -17.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $75.19 and $135.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1239772 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Entergy Corporation (ETR) recorded performance in the market was -6.54%, having the revenues showcasing 13.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.12B, as it employees total of 13635 workers.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Entergy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 101.47, with a change in the price was noted +20.30. In a similar fashion, Entergy Corporation posted a movement of +22.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,126,530 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ETR is recording 2.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.82.

Entergy Corporation (ETR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Entergy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Entergy Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.72%, alongside a downfall of -4.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.10% during last recorded quarter.