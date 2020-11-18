Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 11.75%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), which is $97.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $97.02 after opening rate of $97.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $95.41 before closing at $98.00.

Recently in News on October 30, 2020, Eastman Chemical Co. to Host Earnings Call. Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 30, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

The One Stock You Must Own NOW There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Eastman Chemical Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.52 on 11/16/20, with the lowest value was $34.44 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) full year performance was 22.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastman Chemical Company shares are logging -1.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $34.44 and $98.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1196777 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) recorded performance in the market was 22.39%, having the revenues showcasing 34.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.69B, as it employees total of 14500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Eastman Chemical Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 78.80, with a change in the price was noted +29.73. In a similar fashion, Eastman Chemical Company posted a movement of +44.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 928,794 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EMN is recording 0.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.90.

Technical rundown of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Raw Stochastic average of Eastman Chemical Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Eastman Chemical Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.95%, alongside a boost of 22.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.96% during last recorded quarter.