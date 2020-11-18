Do Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) beta value of 1.89 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), which is $0.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5591 after opening rate of $0.5295 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.52 before closing at $0.55.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Cinedigm Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings (Quarter Ending September 30, 2020). Total Quarterly Revenues of $7.2 million with OTT Channel Streaming Revenues Up 47% and Ad-Supported OTT Revenues Up 45% Versus Prior Year Quarter . You can read further details here

Cinedigm Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.0000 on 06/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) full year performance was -35.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cinedigm Corp. shares are logging -91.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1275303 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) recorded performance in the market was -21.43%, having the revenues showcasing -51.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.57M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cinedigm Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0049, with a change in the price was noted -1.2751. In a similar fashion, Cinedigm Corp. posted a movement of -70.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,568,740 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

Raw Stochastic average of Cinedigm Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.69%, alongside a downfall of -35.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.75% during last recorded quarter.