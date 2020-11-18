CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.13

At the end of the latest market close, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) was valued at $8.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.92 while reaching the peak value of $8.9593 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.6251. The stock current value is $9.61.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, CleanSpark Adds Former Zappos Counsel and a New Vice President of Operations. CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company”), a diversified software and services company today announced that it has recently added Rachel Silverstein and Owen Cadwalader to its management team. Mrs. Silverstein is former Corporate Counsel at Zappos, a company owned by Amazon, Inc. Silverstein’s role at CleanSpark is to serve as the Vice President of Compliance and General Counsel where she will be assisting in compliance, mergers and acquisitions, as well as all general legal matters. Mr. Cadwalader was most recently an executive with Molekule, a clean-air technology company. Prior to Molekule, Owen served as VP/Co-founder of OptiRTC a cloud software platform for smart water management. As VP of Operations, Cadwalader will oversee product delivery, customer experience, and help align multiple virtual office teams to further streamline operations. You can read further details here

CleanSpark Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.14 on 09/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) full year performance was 25.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CleanSpark Inc. shares are logging -36.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 890.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $15.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1073205 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) recorded performance in the market was 64.67%, having the revenues showcasing -33.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 193.91M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.74, with a change in the price was noted +6.32. In a similar fashion, CleanSpark Inc. posted a movement of +194.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,932,966 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSK is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CleanSpark Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CleanSpark Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 315.57%, alongside a boost of 25.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.96% during last recorded quarter.