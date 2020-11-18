CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) Quarterly Performance is 5.39%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC). It is currently valued at $10.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.99, after setting-off with the price of $10.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.04 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.15.

Recently in News on January 31, 2020, CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing February 3, 2020. CIIG Merger Corp. (CIICU) announced today that, commencing February 3, 2020, holders of the 25,875,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. The Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “CIIC” and “CIIC W,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Markets under the symbol “CIICU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CIIG Merger Corp. shares are logging 3.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.30 and $10.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3810311 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) recorded performance in the market was 8.04%, having the revenues showcasing 5.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 347.66M.

Specialists analysis on CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CIIG Merger Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.03, with a change in the price was noted +1.05. In a similar fashion, CIIG Merger Corp. posted a movement of +10.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 120,632 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIIC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC)

Raw Stochastic average of CIIG Merger Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.04%. The shares increased approximately by 6.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.39% during last recorded quarter.