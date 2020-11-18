C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 10.92%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), which is $29.03 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $30.60 after opening rate of $28.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $27.47 before closing at $28.09.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, C4 Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule drugs that selectively destroys disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that the Company will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

The One Stock You Must Own NOW There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging 0.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.40 and $28.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1492961 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) recorded performance in the market was 13.89%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.24B, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Market experts do have their say about C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the C4 Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of C4 Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.89%. The shares increased approximately by 12.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.23% in the period of the last 30 days.