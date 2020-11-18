Boiling and ready to burst as GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) last month performance was -27.78%

For the readers interested in the stock health of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). It is currently valued at $36.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $40.50, after setting-off with the price of $37.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $36.02 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $46.72.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, GoodRx Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the United States, has released its third quarter 2020 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares are logging -43.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and -20.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.50 and $64.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22937696 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) recorded performance in the market was -28.30%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.19B, as it employees total of 338 workers.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) in the eye of market guru’s

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GDRX is recording 0.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GoodRx Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.30%. The shares increased approximately by -28.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by -27.78% in the period of the last 30 days.