Why is GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) down -51.44% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) was valued at $3.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.69 while reaching the peak value of $3.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.43. The stock current value is $3.53.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, GreenSky, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Transaction Volume of $1.5 billion, $3 million of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million. You can read further details here

GreenSky Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.84 on 02/04/20, with the lowest value was $3.05 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) full year performance was -51.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenSky Inc. shares are logging -64.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.05 and $9.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1893661 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) recorded performance in the market was -60.34%, having the revenues showcasing -19.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 610.94M, as it employees total of 1174 workers.

The Analysts eye on GreenSky Inc. (GSKY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GreenSky Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.74, with a change in the price was noted -1.86. In a similar fashion, GreenSky Inc. posted a movement of -34.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,032,752 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of GreenSky Inc. (GSKY)

Raw Stochastic average of GreenSky Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.29%.

Considering, the past performance of GreenSky Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.75%, alongside a downfall of -51.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.04% during last recorded quarter.