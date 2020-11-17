Why is Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) up 164.37% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) was valued at $1.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.10 while reaching the peak value of $1.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.09. The stock current value is $1.16.

Recently in News on November 17, 2020, Comstock Mining, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Comstock Mining, Inc. (NYSE:LODE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Comstock Mining Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1200 on 08/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) full year performance was 164.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Comstock Mining Inc. shares are logging -45.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 406.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $2.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2369751 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) recorded performance in the market was 160.53%, having the revenues showcasing -0.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.77M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Comstock Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9961, with a change in the price was noted +0.1776. In a similar fashion, Comstock Mining Inc. posted a movement of +18.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,061,891 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LODE is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Comstock Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.08%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Comstock Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 160.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.32%, alongside a boost of 164.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.86% during last recorded quarter.