Why is American Resources Corporation (AREC) up 172.73% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, American Resources Corporation (AREC) was valued at $1.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.40 while reaching the peak value of $1.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.34. The stock current value is $1.62.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, American Resources Corporation Selected to Present at the Proactive ONE2ONE Strategic Metals Supply Chain Investor Forum. Live video presentation by Chairman and CEO Mark Jensen on Tuesday, November 10 at 1:00 PM ET. You can read further details here

American Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9300 on 10/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.3200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/20.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) full year performance was 172.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Resources Corporation shares are logging -67.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 406.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $4.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2729772 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Resources Corporation (AREC) recorded performance in the market was 157.14%, having the revenues showcasing 22.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.35M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Resources Corporation (AREC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4366, with a change in the price was noted +0.4200. In a similar fashion, American Resources Corporation posted a movement of +35.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,143,203 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of American Resources Corporation (AREC)

Raw Stochastic average of American Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.37%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Resources Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 157.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 80.00%, alongside a boost of 172.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.73% during last recorded quarter.