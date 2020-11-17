TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.21

At the end of the latest market close, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) was valued at $0.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.22 while reaching the peak value of $0.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.20. The stock current value is $0.20.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, TransAtlantic Petroleum Notified of NYSE American Listing Deficiency. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX: TNP) (NYSE American: TAT) (the “Company” or “TransAtlantic”) today announced that, on November 9, 2020, the Company received a letter (the “Letter”) from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) indicating that it has determined that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards contained in Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii), and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide because the Company reported a shareholders’ equity deficit of $17.3 million as of June 30, 2020, and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in the five most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2019. You can read further details here

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8400 on 07/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.1200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/20.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) full year performance was -42.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares are logging -76.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $0.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 624394 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) recorded performance in the market was -56.44%, having the revenues showcasing -21.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.98M, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Specialists analysis on TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2633, with a change in the price was noted -0.0904. In a similar fashion, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. posted a movement of -31.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,498,386 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT)

Raw Stochastic average of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.44%, alongside a downfall of -42.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.51% during last recorded quarter.