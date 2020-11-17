Time to Buy Beat-Down US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). It is currently valued at $31.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $32.17, after setting-off with the price of $32.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $30.67 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $30.06.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, US Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States, today announced results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. In this press release we refer to certain organic financial results. Organic financial results exclude contributions during the respective period from Smart Stores Holding Corp. (“Smart Foodservice”), which was acquired on April 24, 2020. For the Food Group of Companies (the “Food Group”), which was acquired on Sept. 13, 2019, organic financial results include contributions for the Sept. 14, 2020, through Sept. 26, 2020, time period only. You can read further details here

US Foods Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.28 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $8.32 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) full year performance was -20.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, US Foods Holding Corp. shares are logging -26.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 274.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.32 and $42.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4050476 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) recorded performance in the market was -25.57%, having the revenues showcasing 29.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.40B, as it employees total of 28000 workers.

The Analysts eye on US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the US Foods Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.12, with a change in the price was noted +11.33. In a similar fashion, US Foods Holding Corp. posted a movement of +57.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,857,232 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USFD is recording 1.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.60.

Technical rundown of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

Raw Stochastic average of US Foods Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.53%.

Considering, the past performance of US Foods Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.92%, alongside a downfall of -20.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.43% during last recorded quarter.