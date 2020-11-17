Time to Buy Beat-Down Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC), which is $19.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.20 after opening rate of $19.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.60 before closing at $19.50.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. and QuantumScape Corporation Announce November 25, 2020 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KCAC) (“Kensington”) and QuantumScape Corporation (“QuantumScape”) today announced that the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Kensington (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the pending business combination between Kensington and QuantumScape is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of Kensington’s shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock at the close of business on the record date of October 27, 2020 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting. Following the proposed business combination, QuantumScape, a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol (“QS”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -23.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.74 and $25.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4163406 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) recorded performance in the market was 98.69%, having the revenues showcasing 99.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 452.41M.

Specialists analysis on Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC)

Trends and Technical analysis: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.12%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.69%. The shares 39.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by 35.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 99.49% during last recorded quarter.