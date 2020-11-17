The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.53M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Home Depot Inc. (HD), which is $279.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $281.29 after opening rate of $279.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $276.40 before closing at $277.17.

Recently in News on November 17, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates HD Supply Holdings, Inc.. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (“HDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HDS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by The Home Depot, Inc. (“Home Depot”) (NYSE: HD). The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the Company’s shareholders will receive $56.00 for each share of HDS common stock that they hold. You can read further details here

The Home Depot Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $292.95 on 08/27/20, with the lowest value was $140.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) full year performance was 17.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot Inc. shares are logging -4.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $140.63 and $292.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5321338 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was 28.02%, having the revenues showcasing -1.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 299.93B, as it employees total of 415700 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Home Depot Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 273.16, with a change in the price was noted +34.19. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot Inc. posted a movement of +13.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,379,616 in trading volumes.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Home Depot Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.42%, alongside a boost of 17.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.91% during last recorded quarter.