Recent Change of -3.66% in the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), which is $7.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.48 after opening rate of $8.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.59 before closing at $8.20.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Oral Late-Breaking Presentation of Positive Results from the ENHANCE Global Phase 3 Study Evaluating Seladelpar for Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The Liver Meeting® 2020. Seladelpar demonstrated anti-cholestatic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-pruritic activity through 3 and 6 months. You can read further details here

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.06 on 10/26/20, with the lowest value was $1.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) full year performance was 45.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -12.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 552.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.21 and $9.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1778022 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) recorded performance in the market was 303.06%, having the revenues showcasing 16.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 530.96M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Specialists analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.20, with a change in the price was noted +4.05. In a similar fashion, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +105.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,745,770 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBAY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 303.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 101.27%, alongside a boost of 45.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.52% during last recorded quarter.