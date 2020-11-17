Here is why Realty Income Corporation (O) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.67%

Realty Income Corporation (O) is priced at $64.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $64.90 and reached a high price of $65.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $63.05. The stock touched a low price of $63.48.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, 605th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income. Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 605th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2340 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.808 per share, is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2020. The ex-dividend date for December’s dividend is November 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Realty Income Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.92 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $38.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Realty Income Corporation (O) full year performance was -16.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Realty Income Corporation shares are logging -24.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.00 and $84.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2536900 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Realty Income Corporation (O) recorded performance in the market was -12.44%, having the revenues showcasing 4.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.17B, as it employees total of 194 workers.

Realty Income Corporation (O) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Realty Income Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.95, with a change in the price was noted +4.90. In a similar fashion, Realty Income Corporation posted a movement of +8.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,157,124 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for O is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Realty Income Corporation (O): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Realty Income Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Realty Income Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.59%, alongside a downfall of -16.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.69% during last recorded quarter.