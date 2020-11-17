Here is why Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.02%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), which is $15.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.19 after opening rate of $14.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.76 before closing at $14.57.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, Graphic Packaging Holding Company Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, announced today Michael Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Scherger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 17 at 10:00am ET in the form of a virtual fireside chat. The event will be webcast and available for replay on the Investor Section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. You can read further details here

Graphic Packaging Holding Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.84 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $10.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) full year performance was -9.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares are logging -11.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.40 and $16.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3397048 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) recorded performance in the market was -9.61%, having the revenues showcasing 5.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.95B, as it employees total of 18000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Graphic Packaging Holding Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.16, with a change in the price was noted +1.59. In a similar fashion, Graphic Packaging Holding Company posted a movement of +11.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,847,768 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GPK is recording 2.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.24.

Technical breakdown of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Raw Stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.93%, alongside a downfall of -9.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.02% during last recorded quarter.