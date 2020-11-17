Here is why Ford Motor Company (F) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.24%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ford Motor Company (F), which is $8.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.85 after opening rate of $8.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.61 before closing at $8.54.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, Ford’s Kumar Galhotra to Describe Customer, Company Benefits of Commercial Vehicle Ecosystem at Barclays Automotive Conference Nov. 19. Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford’s Americas and International Markets Group, is scheduled to speak at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference on Nov. 19. You can read further details here

Ford Motor Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.42 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $3.96 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Ford Motor Company (F) full year performance was -1.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ford Motor Company shares are logging -8.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.96 and $9.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 84632866 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ford Motor Company (F) recorded performance in the market was -5.38%, having the revenues showcasing 27.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.06B, as it employees total of 190000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ford Motor Company (F)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.07, with a change in the price was noted +2.77. In a similar fashion, Ford Motor Company posted a movement of +45.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 65,268,457 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for F is recording 4.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.21.

Ford Motor Company (F): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ford Motor Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.04%, alongside a downfall of -1.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.72% during last recorded quarter.