Gear up for the change! RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) has hit the volume of 1420648

For the readers interested in the stock health of RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG). It is currently valued at $10.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.35, after setting-off with the price of $10.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.21.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Republic Services Increases Investment in Romeo Power as Parties Explore Strategic Alliance; Tim Stuart, Republic’s Chief Operating Officer, to Join Romeo Power Board. Romeo Systems, Inc. (“Romeo Power”), a leader in designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles, announced today that Republic Services, Inc. (“Republic Services”) (NYSE: RSG), a leader in recycling and solid waste solutions, has exercised its option to acquire additional shares of Class A common stock in RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) (NYSE: RMG), representing less than 5% of the currently outstanding shares of RMG. RMG, a special purpose acquisition company, previously announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo Power becoming a publicly listed company. Republic Services is the second largest recycling and waste disposal company in the United States, with a fleet of more than 16,000 vehicles. Romeo Power and Republic Services continue to actively work on establishing a strategic alliance to support Republic’s comprehensive electrification and sustainability goals and strategy. You can read further details here

RMG Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.88 on 10/02/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) full year performance was 4.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -14.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $11.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1420648 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) recorded performance in the market was 2.20%, having the revenues showcasing -0.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 291.52M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.33, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, RMG Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +0.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 371,259 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)

Raw Stochastic average of RMG Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of RMG Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.51%, alongside a boost of 4.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.20% during last recorded quarter.