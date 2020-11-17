Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Quarterly Performance is -13.85%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI). It is currently valued at $3.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.30, after setting-off with the price of $11.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.94.

Recently in News on November 17, 2020, BrainStorm Announces Topline Results from NurOwn® Phase 3 ALS Study. Clinical trial did not meet statistical significance in primary efficacy endpoint. You can read further details here

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.95 on 10/09/20, with the lowest value was $3.80 for the same time period, recorded on 11/17/20.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) full year performance was 218.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -77.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.63 and $17.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9286134 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) recorded performance in the market was 178.97%, having the revenues showcasing -13.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 402.14M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

The Analysts eye on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.26, with a change in the price was noted -8.60. In a similar fashion, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -67.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 718,377 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCLI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Raw Stochastic average of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 178.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 108.38%, alongside a boost of 218.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.85% during last recorded quarter.