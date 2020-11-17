AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is on the roll with an average volume of 979.16K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) was valued at $3.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.98 while reaching the peak value of $4.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.82. The stock current value is $3.97.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and Provides a Corporate Update. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, announces the Company’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 along with a corporate update. You can read further details here

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.25 on 09/18/20, with the lowest value was $1.52 for the same time period, recorded on 02/12/20.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) full year performance was 85.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are logging -24.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $5.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1399237 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) recorded performance in the market was 82.95%, having the revenues showcasing 32.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 183.41M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.73, with a change in the price was noted +0.77. In a similar fashion, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +24.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 766,910 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQB is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.81%, alongside a boost of 85.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.33% during last recorded quarter.